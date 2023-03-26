News

JUST-IN: 2023 Census Exercise To Commence May 3 – FG

The Federal Government on Sunday said the 2023 National Population and Housing Census will commence across the country on Wednesday, May 3.

The Federal Government disclosed this in a statement issued by a member of the Publicity and Advocacy Committee on the 2023 National Population and Housing Census, Dr Garba Abari.

Speaking on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja, Abari said that the three-day exercise would commence on May 3 and end on May 5 across the country.

Abari, who is also the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), explained that the census exercise would capture every person, household and structure for national planning and project execution purposes.

According to him, the change in the date was due to the postponement of the 2023 gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“That change by INEC made it mandatory for us to also adjust the date for the conduct of the exercise,” he said.

He described the census and the 2023 elections as major national events with significant importance which had earlier been planned to hold not too far away from each other.

“The census had to be put forward from the initial date of March 29 to April 2nd, now to May 3rd to 5th.

“There are two things that informed the shift in date. First, in the course of our planning by the National Population Commission, it was so factored that INEC will also tinker with its own electoral timetable.

“The gubernatorial election, as you are aware, had to be shifted by one week. This had a telling effect on the date of commencement of the census.

“Just like election, the Census is also a very long process, from the training, the sub-trainings, retraining leading up till the very day of the actual house listing and numbering.

“These will then be followed by the actual capture of the population.”

