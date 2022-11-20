News

JUST IN-2023: G5 govs, Bode George, Duke, Mimiko, others meet in Lagos

Anayo Ezugwu

 

Five governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some aggrieved party leaders are currently having a strategic meeting in Lagos.

The meeting may not be unconnected to agitation for the removal of the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

A source, privy to the meeting, however, said the meeting would avail the Wike and his allies the opportunity to review recent developments in the party before taking its next step.

Governor Wike and his allies are currently having a closed door meeting and are expected to brief the press later.

Those expected at the meeting include Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Others at the meeting are former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, former Cross River State Governor, Mr Donald Duke, former Plateau State Governor, Mr Jonah Jang and former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George.

Also present are former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Bello Adoke; Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Taoferk Arapaja; Senator Nasif Suleiman, Mr Nnena Ukeje, Senator S. O. Onor and Senator Mao Ohabunwa.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike have been at daggers drawn over removal of Ayu and the need for the South to produce the party’s National Chairman.

 

Reporter

