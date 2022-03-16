Top Stories

JUST IN-2023: I’ll never step on Buhari’s toes, Tinubu assures APC Senators, begs for support

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has once again sort to reassure the power base of President Muhammadu Buhari by vowing that he would never step on the President’s toes.

Instead, Tinubu said that he intends to step into his shoes.

The former governor of Lagos State made the vow on Wednesday when he asked the Senate Caucus of the APC to support his lifelong ambition of being the President of Nigeria.

Speaking on Wednesday when he met with the APC Senate Caucus at the New Senate wing, Tinubu said that having served as a state Chief Executive Officer and Senator, he has the experience and capacity to be the President of the Country.

The APC National Leader was received by the APC Senators led by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan in room 301.

Tinubu, who hailed the National Assembly for sustaining the nation’s democracy, said that the  interest of women is necessary, adding that APC was doing its best to include the interest of women.

It had earlier reported that Tinubu was going to meet with the APC Caucus in the red chamber.

Tinubu’s wife, Remi, is a serving Senator. Asiwaju Tinubu was equally a Senator in the defunct Third Republic before he served two terms as governor of Lagos State at the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

It is believed that many of the APC senators, including the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, are arch loyalists of President Buhari.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

New blood test can improve liver cancer screening

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers at the United States (US) National Cancer Institute (NCI) said an experimental blood test may improve screening for the most common form of liver cancer. According to the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Cell,’ the test checks people for previous exposure to certain viruses that may interact with the immune […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 pushes 32m people into extreme poverty –UN

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has said that more than 32 million persons will live in extreme poverty due to the negative impacts of Coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of 2020. In a report released yesterday, the UN agency said COVID-19 has had a catastrophic economic impact on the least developed […]
News Top Stories

Population explosion: Nigeria may be third largest country by 2050 – Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday raised the alarm that Nigeria’s population was becoming a liability due to its poor management, insisting that, unless something urgent is done, Nigeria may become the third most populated country in the world by 2050.   Obasanjo spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during a mentoring session with students […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica