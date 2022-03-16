JUST IN-2023: I’ll never step on Buhari’s toes, Tinubu assures APC Senators, begs for support

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has once again sort to reassure the power base of President Muhammadu Buhari by vowing that he would never step on the President’s toes.

Instead, Tinubu said that he intends to step into his shoes.

The former governor of Lagos State made the vow on Wednesday when he asked the Senate Caucus of the APC to support his lifelong ambition of being the President of Nigeria.

Speaking on Wednesday when he met with the APC Senate Caucus at the New Senate wing, Tinubu said that having served as a state Chief Executive Officer and Senator, he has the experience and capacity to be the President of the Country.

The APC National Leader was received by the APC Senators led by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan in room 301.

Tinubu, who hailed the National Assembly for sustaining the nation’s democracy, said that the interest of women is necessary, adding that APC was doing its best to include the interest of women.

It had earlier reported that Tinubu was going to meet with the APC Caucus in the red chamber.

Tinubu’s wife, Remi, is a serving Senator. Asiwaju Tinubu was equally a Senator in the defunct Third Republic before he served two terms as governor of Lagos State at the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

It is believed that many of the APC senators, including the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, are arch loyalists of President Buhari.

