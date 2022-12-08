News

JUST IN-2023: Labour Party Eyes N80,000-N100,000 Minimum Wage

The Labour Party says it would implement a minimum wage of N80,000-N100,000 if the party wins next year’s presidential elections.

A few days ago, the Labour Party unveiled its manifesto after a long wait with its presidential candidate Peter Obi touting the payment of hourly wages as against the current monthly format in the country.

While speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olorufemi said the LP is looking at implementing a new minimum wage of between N80,000-N100,000 as against the current N30,000.

 

