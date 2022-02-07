News

JUST IN: 2023: Nigeria’s living on extra time – Sanusi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II on Monday declared that Nigeria “is living on extra time” due the myriads of challenges confronting the country.

Sanusi predicted that, Nigeria would face more difficult times in 2023 and called Nigerians to be ready to take tougher decisions in the interest of the country.

He also warned Presidential aspirants to be prepared for the onerous task of running the country.

The former CBN Governor and leader of the Khalifa of Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria, spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as a reception for him (Sanusi) as part of activities marking 80th birthday of Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi.

Sanusi said: “To be honest, we are living on extra time. In 2015, we were in a deep hole. In 2023, we will be in an even much deeper hole than in 2015.

“The challenges facing all those people who are struggling to be President, I hope they understand that the problems that they are going to face are multiples of the problems that were faced in 2015 and all of us have to be ready for difficult decisions and if they are taken, we are all going to pay for it.

“But the solution is not for all of us to jump into politics, this country needs good politicians, it needs imams and pastors and bishops who are going to stand up and remind them (politicians) of the fear of God. It needs technocrats who are going to critique their policies, it needs traditional rulers who are going to speak as the conscience of the people, everyone has a role to play and we should try to play that role to the best of our ability.”

Sanusi also denied eyeing the presidency in 2023, saying he is contented being the spiritual leader of the Tijaniyyah.

He noted that he had served in various capacities both in the past and present “and I will forever be grateful to Allah.”

Segun Sowunmi, who spoke on behalf of the family, asked if Nigeria should be expecting a future President in Sanusi.

Sowunmi, a former Spokesman to Vice President, Atiku Abubakar asked: “People who are Khalifa of your quality must never ever be relinquished or extinguished. So,  they (people) asked me to ask you, are we going to be looking for a president in future?  Do I even have the answer? I Do not know. But one thing I have said to them is that, for as long as you live, I have taken the liberty to say, you will always be a Nigerian patriot, a detribalised Nigerian, a leader of leaders, a holder of Ummah of Islam, the spiritual leader of the Tijanniya and the leading light of everything beautiful.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom: Youths accuse ExxonMobil of marginalisation, block roads

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Aggrieved youths from Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State yesterday blocked the road leading to ExxonMobil, a multinational oil company over what they described as the alleged marginalisation of the people and community by the oil firm. The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Exxon- Mobil engage our youths in the […]
News

Ebonyi: Youth group berates PDP over 2023 governorship zoning

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A youth group in Ebonyi State, under the aegis of the Ebonyi South Youth Congress (ESYC), yesterday faulted the zoning formula for the 2023 governorship election as announced by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. The youth organisation argued that it was wrong for the PDP to zone the 2023 gubernatorial election to […]
News

CAN wants redeployed officers probed, bad eggs sanctioned

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…seeks total reform of security agencies The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to investigate all men of the disbanded Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), and ensure anyone found guilty of corruption was sanctioned. Displeased over the automatic deployment of the disbanded SARS operatives to other units of the Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica