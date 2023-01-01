JUST IN – 2023: Obasanjo endorses Peter Obi for President

News Top Stories

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday endorsed the candidacy of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate ahead of February’s election.

Obasanjo’s stand is coming after several months of silence on his choice of presidential candidate.

The former president made his choice known in a letter addressed to Nigerians ahead of the election.

The letter titled: “My Appeal To All Nigerians, Particularly Young Nigerians” was made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi on Sunday.

Explaining the reason behind his decision, Obasanjo said: “None of the contestants is a saint, but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge.

“Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively. One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost.

“In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary. Needless to say that he has a young and able running mate with clean track record of achievement both in public and private life.”

 

 

