Top Stories

JUST IN-2023 Ticket: PDP adopts open contest

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…as Mark heads Convention C’ttee

*Abuja to host delegates

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown open its presidential ticket to all the six geopolitical zones.

This is the recommendation of the 37-man zoning committee headed by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which met Wednesday, also approved the appointment of former President of the Senate, David Mark as Chairman of the Convention Organising Committee, which will hold in Abuja.

PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu urged party members to resolve their differences and work hard at the grassroots level with “the same enthusiasm we displayed here in Abuja.”

Ayu expressed confidence that PDP will win the forthcoming elections and boasted that nothing would stop the party from taking over power from May next year.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum Aminu Tambuwal, pledged the support of the governors to the party to ensure that PDP wins the general elections.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the same of nomination form as conduits to siphon billion of naira from the public treasury.

Elumelu said it was provocative that while thousands of university students are shut out of their classes over the lingering strike by lecturers in public universities, the ministers whose responsibility it was to address the issues were more interested in politics.

He called on the Federal Government to immediately resolve the industrial action so that the students could return to their studies.

He added: “We also restate our demand to the Federal Government to address the challenges in the aviation sector as well as the lingering fuel crisis which have further crippled our nation’s economy.”

He added: “We also restate our demand to the Federal Government to address the challenges in the aviation sector as well as the lingering fuel crisis which have further crippled our nation’s economy.

“More importantly, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take stronger steps to secure the release of those abducted by terrorists including in the Kaduna/Abuja train attack and especially the woman who put to bed at the den of kidnappers. We must not let our citizens continue to languish in captivity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Rohr: Between results and Eagles’ quality of play…

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In four years, Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has managed to deliver good results for Nigeria, but there is no consistent playing pattern for the team. We observe overtime that he makes changes anyhow and insists on ‘rebuilding’. We also feel by now, the team should be solid with new players coming in to challenge […]
News Top Stories

Victor Uwaifo’s burial ceremony begins Sept 23-family

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The family of late highlife maestro, Prof Victor Uwaifo, yesterday announced that his burial ceremony will commence from September 23 to 26. According to Mr. Chris Osertin Eburi, a cousin to Uwaifo and the spokesman for the family, announced the date for the burial after an enlarged family meeting. He stated that: “The burial ceremony […]
News Top Stories

APC alleges ‘skewed’ election, rejects results

Posted on Author Cajetgan Mmuta Benin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged foul play in the conduct of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.   The party, however, called on members to stay calm while party leaders study the results and decide on what next to do. Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica