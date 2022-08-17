News

JUST IN-2023: Tinubu, Obasanjo in closed-door meeting

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu arrived the Penthouse residence of the former President located at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) at exactly 1.00pm.

Tinubu was welcomed amid funfair by hundreds of his supporters and members of the party.

He was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, his predecessor, Segun Osoba and other Ogun government functionaries.

In the entourage of Tinubu are: the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, APC former Chairman, Bisi Akande and Nuhu Ribadu, former EFCC Chairman.

Tinubu is expected to address members of his party later at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

The duo of Tinubu and Obasanjo have not been in the same accord politically.

The first time the former Lagos State governor visited Obasanjo after they both left office was in the buildup to the 2015 presidential election, when he escorted the then APC candidate, Muhammadu Buhari to Obasanjo’s residence.

He was also at the 78th birthday of the former President, which held at Abeokuta in March, 2015.

The two of them have since kept their distances as Obasanjo withdrew his support for President Buhari and the APC, which he supported to power by tearing his card as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It would be recalled that Tinubu had a running battle with Obasanjo when they were both Governor and President respectively.

Obasanjo, for several months, withheld the monthly allocations of local governments in Lagos State because Tinubu insisted on creating local council development areas in the state.

In an effort to get the funds, Tinubu had dragged Obasanjo and the Federal Government to court.

However, the late Umar Yar’Adua’s administration reportedly paid off the funds to the Lagos State Government.

At his 78th birthday in 2015, Tinubu had recalled how he was sent out of Aso Rock by Obasanjo when he paid him a visit.

“I went to the (Aso Rock) Villa, the President, Olusegun Obasanjo, asked me to walk out and was just abusing me in the papers and I said: ‘Baba, you are a tenant here. This house belongs to Nigeria. If I get to Ota, you can send me out. I brought a file about Nigeria’. And he said that is true, sit down,” Tinubu said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

GOtv announces discount offer on decoder price

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pay television service provider, GOtv Nigeria, has announced a new discount offer, MAX Enjoyment for Less, for new customers starting yesterday. The decoder price, which was previously N9,500 has been discounted to N6,500, with a GOtenna and a onemonth GOtv Max package as additional benefits to subscribers. The discount, which is available for a limited […]
News

PDP Primary: Ugwuanyi wins Enugu North ticket

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has won the Enugu North senatorial district primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election. Ugwuanyi was declared the winner of the senatorial primary election amid jubilation by the Chairman of the five-man electoral panel from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, […]
News

Police recruitment: IGP approaches Supreme Court

Posted on Author Reporter

  … Seeks stay of execution of Appeal Court’s judgment Tunde Oyesina, Abuja The Inspector General of Police , Muhammed Adamu has approached the  Supreme Court seeking to challenge the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on September 30, 2020, which set aside the December 2, 2019 judgment by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica