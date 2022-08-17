JUST IN-2023: Tinubu, Obasanjo in closed-door meeting

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu arrived the Penthouse residence of the former President located at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) at exactly 1.00pm.

Tinubu was welcomed amid funfair by hundreds of his supporters and members of the party.

He was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, his predecessor, Segun Osoba and other Ogun government functionaries.

In the entourage of Tinubu are: the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, APC former Chairman, Bisi Akande and Nuhu Ribadu, former EFCC Chairman.

Tinubu is expected to address members of his party later at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

The duo of Tinubu and Obasanjo have not been in the same accord politically.

The first time the former Lagos State governor visited Obasanjo after they both left office was in the buildup to the 2015 presidential election, when he escorted the then APC candidate, Muhammadu Buhari to Obasanjo’s residence.

He was also at the 78th birthday of the former President, which held at Abeokuta in March, 2015.

The two of them have since kept their distances as Obasanjo withdrew his support for President Buhari and the APC, which he supported to power by tearing his card as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It would be recalled that Tinubu had a running battle with Obasanjo when they were both Governor and President respectively.

Obasanjo, for several months, withheld the monthly allocations of local governments in Lagos State because Tinubu insisted on creating local council development areas in the state.

In an effort to get the funds, Tinubu had dragged Obasanjo and the Federal Government to court.

However, the late Umar Yar’Adua’s administration reportedly paid off the funds to the Lagos State Government.

At his 78th birthday in 2015, Tinubu had recalled how he was sent out of Aso Rock by Obasanjo when he paid him a visit.

“I went to the (Aso Rock) Villa, the President, Olusegun Obasanjo, asked me to walk out and was just abusing me in the papers and I said: ‘Baba, you are a tenant here. This house belongs to Nigeria. If I get to Ota, you can send me out. I brought a file about Nigeria’. And he said that is true, sit down,” Tinubu said.

