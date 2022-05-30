Top Stories

JUST IN-2023: Utomi steps down for Obi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pat Utomi has stepped down for Peter Obi at ongoing Labour Party National Convention and Presidential Primary in Asaba, Delta State.

Details later…

 

Reporter

