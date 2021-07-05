Top Stories

JUST IN: 26 of 180 boarding school students abducted in Kaduna return

Suspected bandits on Monday kidnapped unspecified number of students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi town of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the bandits invaded the school at about 2am.
The Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalije, who confirmed the incident to NAN, said 17 of the students had been rescued.
Jalige said the exact number of students abducted by the bandits had yet to be ascertained, adding that details would be made public in due course.
The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter, Rev. John Hayab, said as at Friday, there were 180 boarding students in the school.
Hayab, who is also a member of the Baptist Church, said so far, 26 students had returned and he was hopeful that more would escape from the bandits.

