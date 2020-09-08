News

JUST IN: 3.3 magnitude earthquake jolts southern England

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has been felt in parts of southern England.
The British Geological Survey reported that the quake was located in the town of Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, at around 8.45am, and had a depth of 10km, reports Sky News.
“We are getting reports of an earthquake in the Bedfordshire area. We are currently investigating this event and will post again shortly with an update,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

We’ve detected a 3.3Ml earthquake leighton Buzzard, full details at https://t.co/biLWtswv02
Image shows arrivals (up down motion only) on a number of out stations around England. You can also look at the data yourselves at https://t.co/h2wR0R9IUT pic.twitter.com/o3lzt1i5na

— BGSseismology (@BGSseismology) September 8, 2020

Bedfordshire Police said it was receiving a “large” number of calls from the public but no injuries have been reported.
A tweet said: “Our control room are currently experiencing a large number of calls due to an earthquake which was felt across the county. We have currently received no reports of any injuries or major structural damage.”
The BGS said one report suggested the earthquake was like a “large explosion”, while another reported their house shaking.
It tweeted: “BGS is receiving many notifications from press & public in this heavily populated area.
“Reports include ‘like a convey of HGVs driving past my front door at great speed’, ‘the house had one dramatic shake’, ‘felt like whole house was shaking’ & ‘it was like a large explosion’.”

