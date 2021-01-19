JUST IN: 3 dead, 5 vehicles, 2 motorcycles burnt as tanker explodes in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

At least three persons have been confirmed dead while several others were injured in a petrol tanker explosion around GTB Bank, IBB Boulevards in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday morning.

Five vehicles and two motorcycles were also burnt in the accident.

An eyewitness told New Telegraph that, the incident occurred around 8am and was caused by a brake failure on the part of the tanker.

The tanker, which was coming from the Kuto flyover bridge lost its brakes while descending from the bridge, causing it to lose control and fall, thereby spilling its contents on the road.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ahmed Umar confirmed the incident to New Telegraph.

He said that three people died in the incident while several others were injured, saying that both the deceased and injured were taken to Federal Medical Center (FMC), Idi Aba, Abeokuta.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation, we have to conduct a thorough investigation, but it was an accident involving tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) which fell and caught fire which affected other vehicles.

“Our men are still there with fire service to contain the fire and further spread of the fire,” he said.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Femi Ogunbanwo, who was at the scene of the incident, said the state government would wait for reports from necessary agencies before appropriate response.

Ogunbanwo noted that the injured were going to be treated in the hospital at the state’s expense.

“The governor is aware of the incident. We can not attribute the accident to anything, we wait from appropriate agencies,” he explained.

