Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 3 dead, 5 vehicles, 2 motorcycles burnt as tanker explodes in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

At least three persons have been confirmed dead while several others were injured in a petrol tanker explosion around GTB Bank, IBB Boulevards in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday morning.
Five vehicles and two motorcycles were also burnt in the accident.
An eyewitness told New Telegraph that, the incident occurred around 8am and was caused by a brake failure on the part of the tanker.
The tanker, which was coming from the Kuto flyover bridge lost its brakes while descending from the bridge, causing it to lose control and fall, thereby spilling its contents on the road.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ahmed Umar confirmed the incident to New Telegraph.
He said that three people died in the incident while several others were injured,  saying that both the deceased and injured were taken to Federal Medical Center (FMC), Idi Aba, Abeokuta.
“The cause of the accident is still under investigation, we have to conduct a thorough investigation, but it was an accident involving tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) which fell and caught fire which affected other vehicles.
“Our men are still there with fire service to contain the fire and further spread of the fire,” he said.
Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Femi Ogunbanwo, who was at the scene of the incident, said the state government would wait for reports from necessary agencies before  appropriate response.
Ogunbanwo noted that the injured were going to be treated in the hospital at the state’s expense.
“The governor is aware of the incident. We can not  attribute the accident to anything, we wait from appropriate agencies,” he explained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kidnapping: Police arrest pastor, uncover underground cell inside church

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Special operatives of the police have arrested a cleric, Pastor Adetokunbo Adenopo, for alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a delivery man. Adenopo was among 34 other suspects, “who have been clearly and evidentially linked” to cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, car theft, unlawful possession of firearms and other sundry offences. Presenting the […]
Metro & Crime

I championed VAPP law to protect women, girls against violence – Umahi’s wife

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs. Rachael Umahi, at the weekend said she championed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law to enable girls and women in the state seek justice against all forms of violence.   She also said she has put in place all other measures to ensure that the women and girls […]
Metro & Crime

I was illegally detained by SARS operatives for 47 days, victim tells Lagos panel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu A victim of alleged police brutality, Okolieagu Obunike, Tuesday narrated how he was illegally detained for 47 days by some operatives of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in 2012 after he was wrongly accused of stealing his employer’s money. Obunike, a father of five, told the Lagos State Judicial Panel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica