JUST IN: 3 killed as hoodlums attack Imo INEC HQ

Three hoodlums were reported killed early Monday morning in a failed attack on the Imo State INEC headquarters, Owerri.

The invaders, who were said to be in their numbers, were reportedly repelled by security agents with the help of local vigilante.

Three of the hoodlums were said to have been killed, while one of them was captured alive

Sources said the fleeing gunmen abandoned their vehicle somewhere at Ogbaku

As at the time of this report the Police and vigilante men are still on the tail of the miscreants.

Attacks on INEC facilities have increased in recent months with incidents happening in Ogun, Osun and some other states in the East.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...