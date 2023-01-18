Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 3 out of 5 persons abducted in Osun released

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

 

 

Three of the five victims kidnapped in Ileogbo, headquarters of Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State, on Wednesday regained their freedom after a ransom of N6 million was paid.

Originally two persons, identified as Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba, were first kidnapped while returning from their farm at Ileogbo.

It was learnt that the victims, along with seven others were returning from the farm last Wednesday evening when their vehicle, a bus, was attacked by the gunmen around Oke-Osun area of the town at about 5:30pm.

The kidnappers then demanded for N25 million ransom but the families were able to raise N6million.

However, on Monday when three people took the ransom money to them in Kogi State where they were asked to drop the money, they were also held and their family members were asked to pay N24 million before they would be released.

But New Telegraph learnt the kidnappers released the first two abducted victims while one of the ransom-bearers was later freed late Tuesday night.

Speaking on the development on Wednesday in Osogbo, one of the relatives of the kidnapped victims, who pleaded anonymity, told New Telegraph that two more of the abductees have regained their freedom.

 

 

