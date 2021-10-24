JUST IN: 3 police officers shot dead in Ebonyi

Three police officers were reportedly shot dead inside a police station at Unwana, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, early Sunday morning.

It was learnt that the deceased officers were a constable and two inspectors.

A source said masked gunmen stormed the station in the early hours of the day and killed the three officers. One of the assailants was also killed during the attack.

“They killed three policemen; one constable and two inspectors and the police killed one of the gunmen.

“Nobody knows the identity of the gunmen but the body of the slain officers have been taken to the mortuary.

“The incident happened around 2am; nobody can tell the route the hoodlums came from. All we heard were gunshots for about 10 minutes. At the moment, there is no information to know if they destroyed or stole anything from the police station.

“The men were masked, but the one killed had his face unveiled by the police to ascertain his identity. The deceased hoodlum had red clothes tied around his waist,” the source informed.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aliyu Garba, neither denied nor confirmed the report, referring journalists to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, who did not respond to the inquiry.

