JUST IN: 3 policemen, 10 others killed as gunmen attack bullion van in Ibadan

No fewer than three policemen escorting a billion van have been shot dead in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to information available to New Telegraph, the incident occurred in Idi Ape area of the state capital on Thursday.

Videos posted on social media platforms showed no fewer than three Police Mobile Force operatives fatally shot in the robbery attack, which was described as “successful” by one of those at the scene.

A man driving a Honda car also had bullet pierce his head.

He lay dead behind the wheel.

An operator of a commercial motorcycle, popularly called okay, was also shot dead.

No fewer than 10 persons were reported killed in the attack apart from the policemen as the robbers sprayed bullets indiscriminately.

The robbers were said to have snatched the cash in the bullion van.

