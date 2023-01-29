JUST IN: 3 policemen killed as gunmen attack Enugu/Ebonyi border checkpoint

At least three policemen were shot dead and another injured when unknown gunmen attacked policemen at the border checkpoint along the Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway.
The hoodlums, who operated in a Sienna bus, reportedly opened fire at the checkpoint killing the three policemen on the spot.
Another policeman who was shot on the leg is said to be receiving treatment at a hospital in the Ebonyi State capital.
The incident took place Saturday night at the border checkpoint between Enugu and Ebonyi States.
Both state Police Commands are yet to make a public statement on the incident.