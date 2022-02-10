JUST IN: 3 policemen shot dead as unknown gunmen storm Enugu checkpoint

At least three policemen were gunned down by uknown gunmen who stormed a police Checkpoint in the Independent Layout area of the Enugu Capital.

A source who confirmed the attack said it happened at about 12 noon near the popular Cashew bus stop, close to Timber junction.

The policemen were reported to be on stop and search when the hoodlums opened fire killing three at the spot.

Heavy shooting was reported during which a Keke rider reportedly sustained gunshot wound.

The gunmen were said to have also Kidnapped a woman and her driver who ran into the hoodlums.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe who confirmed the incident said: “Information surrounding the incident is still sketchy.

“Meanwhile, manhunt of the hoodlums have been initiated. Further development will be communicated, please.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...