Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 3 policemen shot dead as unknown gunmen storm Enugu checkpoint

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least three policemen were gunned down by uknown gunmen who stormed a police Checkpoint in the Independent Layout area of the Enugu Capital.

A source who confirmed the attack said it happened at about 12 noon near the popular Cashew bus stop, close to Timber junction.

The policemen were reported to be on stop and search when the hoodlums opened fire killing three at the spot.

Heavy shooting was reported during which a Keke rider reportedly sustained gunshot wound.

The gunmen were said to have also Kidnapped a woman and her driver who ran into the hoodlums.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe who confirmed the incident said: “Information surrounding the incident is still sketchy.

“Meanwhile, manhunt of the hoodlums have been initiated. Further development will be communicated, please.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Delta gas explosion victims moved to UBTH, FMC

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Okowa picks bill, visits families   Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has picked the bills for the treatment of the 11 victims of the gas plant explosion at Agbor, Ika axis of Delta State.     The Saturday night explosion also claimed four lives and burnt several residential buildings around the gas plant.   The governor also […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom residents decry resurgence of mentally deranged persons in Uyo

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Several Akwa Ibom State residents have expressed worry over the resurgence of mentally deranged persons on the streets of Uyo, the state capital. They expressed anxiety that if the rising number of mentally deranged persons on the streets were not checked, it could constitute a menace in the society. The mentally deranged persons who throng […]
Metro & Crime

Kano varsity arrests 17 students known for attacking female students

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil has following verbal assaults on female students by a gang of male students, over “female gowns”, has arrested 17 members of the gang. The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Shehu Alhaji said following reports of harassment of female students by their male colleagues, they swung into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica