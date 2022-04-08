JUST IN: 30 cows killed as gunmen invade Anambra Market  

At least 30 cows were killed Friday as unknown gunmen stormed a Cattle market in Aguata LGA, Anambra State.

This is happening less than 24 hours after they attacked Aguta Local Government Council, where they burnt down structures and vehicles.

Confirming the attack at the Cattle market, a Facebook user, Mr. Iyke Orji said the gun men stormed the Igboukwu Cattle market after burning the local council.

He wrote: “The unknown firemen/gunmen after burning Aguata local government Secretariat, plyed through Ekwulobia and headed straight to igboukwu

“Stopping at igboukwu gallop, there’s a cattle ranch where they sell over 30 cows by your right hand

“They came down, shot those cows one after the other other. Those cows belongs to an Igbo man

”These guys entered there, and killed all the cows belonging to an Igbo man.”

