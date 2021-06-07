News

JUST IN: 30 killed as passenger trains collide in Pakistan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Two passenger trains have collided in southern Pakistan, killing at least 30 people and injuring dozens more.
Officials said that one train derailed, causing a second train to run into it and overturn in the country’s Sindh province, reports the BBC.
Rescue teams have brought the injured to nearby hospitals and it’s thought that several are in critical condition.
Pakistan has over the past years seen a string of deadly train accidents.
A senior official in the Ghotki district was quoted as saying that eight carriages were destroyed and that conditions were making it hard to rescue trapped passengers.
It is not clear what caused the derailment.
Hospitals in the area have been placed on emergency alert to deal with the casualties.
The incident happened early on Monday when the Millat Express coming from Karachi derailed. The Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi then collided into it and overturned.
Railway accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan, often caused by derailment and collisions at unmanned railway crossings.
Train travel is an extremely popular mode of travel in Pakistan, especially among middle and lower income groups, with tracks spanning the length and breadth of the country.
However, carriages are often overcrowded and many of the trains are in poor condition.
According to the authorities, the three major causes of train accidents in Pakistan are lack of track maintenance, signal issues and older engines.
Casualty figures are often high because trains are packed with far greater numbers of passengers than they were designed for.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NBS: Inflation notches higher to 14.23%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Food prices, transport fares are key drivers   For 12 consecutive months, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, sustained its upward trend  in October, hitting 14.23 per cent (year-on-year) compared to September’s figure of 13.71 per cent. Increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded headline index.   Disclosing the figure yesterday, the […]
News

MTN MDG Awards winners emerge

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

Publisher of MDG Global Magazine/Project Coordinator, MTN MDG Awards, Mr. Chuks Nwoko, has announced Mrs. Toyin Lolu-Ogunmade, Mr. Mike Okwoche and Mr. Ikechukwu Kalu, as recipients of this year’s prestigious awards. In a statement signed by Nwoko and made avail-able to Saturday Telegraph, MDG Global Magazine announced that the cybernetic event would be held today, […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Lagos places 14 countries on watch list

Posted on Author Apollonia Adeyemi and Muritala Ayinla

…says Saudi Arabia returnees, others to observe 7-day isolation …investigates 3 blood clotting cases In a bid to urgently check the possible outbreak of a third wave of COVID- 19, the Lagos State government has said that it has placed 14 countries on its watch list, saying passengers from the identified countries will be closely […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica