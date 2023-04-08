JUST-IN: 34 Killed In Fresh Benue Attack

No fewer than 34 persons were killed at Mgban, Nyiev Council Ward in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected herdsmen.

New Telegraph gathered that the tragedy which happened between 10 pm on Friday is coming barely two days after the gruesome killing of 46 people at Umogidi in Otukpo LGA of the state.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the LGA, Mike Aba who spoke through the Security Officer of the local government, Christopher Waku, described the attack as a massacre

Waku, who said he was speaking from the scene of the incident, said that 24 corpses were picked from the classrooms where the residents were taking refuge while 10 corpses were picked on the road indicating they were escaping the attack when they were hit by bullets.

The State Command Spokesperson, Catherine Anene confirmed the attack but demand more time to get the details.

Details later…….

