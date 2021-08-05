JUST IN: 35 corps members test positive for COVID-19 at Ogun NYSC camp 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

At least 35 corps members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists in Abeokuta on the upsurge of the third wave of COVID-19 in the state.

Coker said some of corps members are currently receiving treatment at isolation centers, while others are on home management.

“The number of NYSC members that have tested positive is 35. Some are on home management, while some are in the isolation center,” she said.

The commissioner expressed worry that Ogun has continued to record rise in cases since the beginning of August, with at least 7 to 16 cases per day.

She said: “Ogun State has continued to record a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, with a six-fold increase in admissions into the isolation centre compared to what was recorded two months earlier.

“In the month of June 2021, there were only two cases giving a positivity rate of 0.04% while the month of July had a sharp rise of 96 cases with positivity rate of 7.4%.

“The first 3 days in the month of August has also seen a rise in positivity rate of 14.6%. Isolation WARD at OOUTH which had only 2 admissions in June currently has 12 persons on admission whilst isolation ward at Ikenne has 35 admissions with 71 on home management.

“Death rate had remained relatively static at 50 till July 15 after which we recorded seven deaths in the last two weeks.

“In the last one week, there has been a sharp rise in new cases from seven per day to 16 per day.”

The commissioner also lamented that only small fraction of the state’s population had been vaccinated.

