Four traditional rulers in Imo State have reportedly been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that the royal fathers were having their meeting in Njaba Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday afternoon when the gunmen stormed the venue and opened fire on them.

Information was still, however, sketchy as at the time of this report as the identity of the people involved is not yet known.

Information says the meeting was holding at Nnenasa, the Njaba Local Government Area Headquarters.

