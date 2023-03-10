Metro & Crime News

JUST-IN: 40ft Container Falls, Crushes Car In Lagos

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comments Off on JUST-IN: 40ft Container Falls, Crushes Car In Lagos

A 40-foot container has crushed a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the Ago Palace Road, Mile 2 area of Lagos State.

Confirming the accident in a statement issued on Friday evening, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the nation’s commercial capital also recorded four other container truck accidents at different locations across the state.

The Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq who blamed the incident on brake failure on the part of the trailer driver said

The statement reads, “Another fully loaded 40ft containerised truck today fell on an SUV car with registration no EKY 723 OS at Ago Palace Road inward Ago Palace from Apple Junction inward Mile 2.”

“Investigation revealed that the 40ft containerised truck had a break failure and crushed the SUV car from the rear.”

According to him,  no casualty was recorded during the incident, and the Response Unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) was contacted for immediate evacuation.

On his part, LASTMA’s General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba appealed to motorists, particularly truck owners and drivers, to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the state.

“Today alone, the Agency recorded 5 different container truck accidents at Ketu inward Mile 12, Ojuelegba bridge inward stadium, under the bridge by LASUTH, Ago Palace Road and Oke-Alfa bridge inward Jakande Estate,” he stated.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

S’East govs, Ohanaeze to IPOB: Your Igbo killings’ allegation, a plot to ignite civil war

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The South-East Governors’ Forum and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have dismissed allegations by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike ordered killings of Igbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, describing it as a plot by IPOB to cause another civil war.   That was also […]
News

Governor threatens to shut down Aba Market

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has threatened to close down the Ngwa Road Market in Aba and sanction the traders for disrupting the ongoing road rehabilitation project in the city. This was as the governor consequently directed the leadership of Ngwa Road Market Traders Association (NGWAMATA) and the traditional ruler of the area to […]
News

Nigerian Army, Attahiru and the Buratai’s Shoe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari has opened a new vista in the country’s security architecture. In his remark, the President thanked the outgoing Service Chiefs for their efforts and commitment during their stint in office that yielded innumerable gains. I cannot but agree with the President because he remains […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica