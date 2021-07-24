Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 5 abducted members of Maritime Workers Union, others regain freedom in Rivers

The eight Nigerians, among them five members of the Maritime Workers of Nigeria (MWUN), kidnaped by gunmen in Rivers State waters on Monday have regained their freedom.
The release of the abducted travellers, which occurred on Saturday evening, is sequel to the intervension of the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh and other stakeholders.

The DG of NIMASA broke the news after a phone conversation with the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigerian (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju at about 8:15pm on Saturday.

The abductees are believed to be in good physical condition and the MWUN President General is expected to provide detailed report on the incidents surrounding the abduction early next week.

The eight persons were travelling to Port Harcourt from Kula area in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, before the gunmen abducted them on the Kula-Abonnema waterway.

More information will be made available to the public in due course.

