JUST IN: 5 Killed, 60 Boats Burnt As Fire Guts Jetty In Rivers

No fewer than five persons, including two pregnant women and a baby were killed on Monday morning following a fire outbreak at Bonny/Nembe/Bille Jetty in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Also over 60 passenger boats were destroyed in the inferno, which began in the early hours of Monday.

Although the cause of the fire incident, which is the second in less than four month was not known, some residents of the area said it might not be unconnected with a storage of illegally refined petroleum products at the jetty.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...