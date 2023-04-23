Metro & Crime Top Stories

JUST-IN: 7 Burnt To Death, 14 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Auto Crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Seven persons, including two children, were on Sunday burnt to death in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Fourteen other persons sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident which occurred at the OPIC axis of the highway.

New Telegraph gathered that the bus crashed and went up in flames.

The lone crash involving a Mazda bus marked BDG993YG occurred at about 10:45 am on Sunday.

The Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe confirmed the incident in Abeokuta.

Okpe said a total number of 22 persons – seven male adults, eight female adults, four male children and three female children – were involved in the crash, out of which seven died while fourteen others were injured.

She blamed the crash on “excessive speed and brake failure which led to the loss of control.”

Okpe explained that the vehicle went up in flames after it crashed and burnt some of the occupants to death.

The FRSC Spokesman said the injured victims had been taken to Lagos State Accident Emergency Center, Ojota while the corpses were deposited at Olabisi Onabajo University Teaching Hospital morgue Sagamu.

She quoted the Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar to have commiserated with the family of the victims and advised motorists “to shun speeding and always conduct a routine vehicle check for good maintenance and replacement of any defect.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

JUST IN! Again, court orders arrest of ex-petroleum minister, Diezani

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, issued an arrest warrant against a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, over corruption charges pending against her. It is the second arrest warrant to be issued against the ex-minister, who is believed to have fled to the United Kingdom since leaving office in 2015. On […]
News Top Stories

Electoral Act: PDP govs insist on e-transmission of results

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJ A

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have called on the National Assembly to revisit its decision on the electronic transmission of election results.   The governors, at their monthly meeting in Bauchi on Monday, identified with the need for a free, fair and credible elections in the country.   In a communiqué issued at the end […]
Business Top Stories

NBS: Foreign investment inflow dips by 28.09% in Q1’ 2022

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Investment flows (capital importation) into the country in the first quarter of 2022 dipped by 28.09 percent reflecting a total capital importation of $1.5 billion compared to preceding quarter figure of $ 2. 1 billion, latest capital importation data from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), revealed. When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021, capital […]

Leave a Comment