JUST IN: 7 killed, many houses burnt as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Plateau community

Musa Pam, Jos

At least, seven persons were reportedly killed and over 200 houses burnt as armed bandits, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, attack Jebu Miango community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was learnt that the deadly operation, which lasted for about four hours in the early hours of Sunday, also left many more persons badly injured, including women and children.

The member representing Rukuba/Irigwe Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Musa Agah Avia, who confirmed the incident, blamed security operatives for lack of prompt intervention.

“It is terrible, my people are helpless. These armed men, the Fulani attacked Jebu/Miango last night. For now, three corpses have been recovered and well over 200 houses burnt.

“As we speak, people are still moving from one house to another to identify the level of damage. Because the houses affected are many, one cannot rule out that there could be more corpses which I am not praying for.”

He explained that several gadgets and television sets were stolen or destroyed, while dozens of persons sustained gunshot injuries.

Hon. Avia noted that several farm lands with unripe maize and other crops were also cut down by the bandits, leaving the people in despair and agony.

A community leader, who gave his name as Joshua Lawrence, said seven corpses have been recovered and nine persons hospitalized.

He explained that all crops in the community were destroyed.

