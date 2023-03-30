JUST IN: 9 feared dead after US army helicopter crashes

A number of people are expected to have been killed after a US Army helicopter crash in Trigg County, Kentucky.

The state’s Governor Andy Beshear said it was “tough news” with “early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected”.

Local news reports say the incident happened at about 21:35 local time (01:35 GMT), and as many as nine people may have been killed, reports the BBC.

Local military confirmed it was their helicopters involved in the crash.

In a statement to the BBC, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell military base said two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters had crashed during “a routine training mission”.

“The status of the crew members are unknown at this time,” they said.

“The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.”

They added more information would be released as it comes available.

Like this: Like Loading...