JUST-IN: Abacha's Son Dies At 36

Abdullahi Abacha, the son of the late Nigerian military head of state, Sani Abacha, has died.

Confirming his death via a tweet on Saturday, Gumsu Sani Abacha, his sister announced that the second to the last son of Abacha, Abdullahi died in the early hour of today at the age of 36 years.

According to her, Mr Abacha died peacefully in his sleep at the family’s Nelson Mandela Street residence in Abuja.

She said, “He was hale and hearty last night, but was found dead this morning. He died peacefully in his sleep.”

Reports gathered that the funeral prayer would hold by 4 pm at the National Mosque, Abuja on Saturday.

Born in 1987, the deceased was one of nine children left behind by the late military leader.

