JUST IN: Abayomi, Lagos Health Commissioner, tests positive for COVID-19

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a press statement on Monday.
The statement was titled: ‘Press release on the positive COVID-19 status of Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi’.
The statement reads: “Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus.
“Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.
“However, he is doing well with no symptoms. Adhering to the protocol of the home-based strategy in Lagos State, the Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health.
“Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation.”
On Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 322 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 52,227.

