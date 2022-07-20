JUST IN: Abducted Edo APC chieftain escapes from kidnappers’ den

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 9, Orhionmwon Local Government of Edo State, Mr Godwin Aigbogun, has escaped from his abductors’ den.

The kidnappers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, were said to have demanded N5 million ransom from his family after Aigbogun was abducted on his way back to his village from his farm in Ologbo-nugu on Monday evening.

The state Publicity Secretary, Barrister Peter Uwadiae, confirmed his escape on Wednesday morning and said that he has since rejoined his family.

“I can confirm to you that he has escaped from the kidnappers’ den. I don’t know how he did it but I must commend him for his bravery. The APC family in the state is happy about this. He is now with the family,” he added.

