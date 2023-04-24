JUST-IN: Abducted Kogi Chief Died In Kidnappers’ Den

Chief David Obadofin, a well-known cashew farmer and community leader from the rural village of Aghara, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State reportedly passed away in the kidnappers’ hideout on Easter Sunday.

New Telegraph gathered that twelve days after being abducted, he was said to have passed away last Thursday.

Temidayo Elewa, a woman who was also kidnapped with him, has since been released.

She was released in Obajana in the state’s Lokoja Local Government Area, where family members had brought her up on Saturday morning to receive medical care.

According to a source involved in the negotiations, when the kidnappers realized Pa. Obadofin was getting too weak, they agreed to demand N2m in exchange for the release of the two victims and began applying pressure to get the money.

They separated Temidayo from one area and blindfolded her in the meanwhile. Pa Obadofin sadly passed away before the ransom could be paid.

The gunmen released Temidayo on Thursday after becoming aware of the approach of a search team made up of hunters, vigilantes, and some Fulani volunteers.

Between Thursday and Friday, she wandered the jungle on her own before coming across a sawing machine operator who eventually guided her to safety.

It was unable to verify her assertions that the search party had apprehended one of the individuals who had assisted in efforts to recover Pa Obadofin’s body.

“We saw the lady and took her to the hospital. We picked her up in a village behind Obajana. As for Baba, we know he is dead but we are still combing the jungle for his remains.

“We will not let go because we are confident that God will guide our efforts to the root of this disaster. We will not let go or give up,” an anonymous source involved in the operations said.

Obadofin and Temidayo were abducted on Easter Monday from his farm residence in Aghara at 11 pm. The gunmen shot Madam Toyin Onare, a widow who was on the farm as a labourer.

Toyin was rushed to the hospital in Kabba, about 35 minutes drive away, where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

There were concerns about Obadofin’s chances of survival as he was said to be on medication for age-related diseases aside from the trauma and rough treatment he received from the gunmen.

The gunmen made contact the following day, demanding N60m ransom. The late chief allegedly said the gunmen fed them with roasted yam.

Contacted, the public relations officer of Kogi State Police Command, SP William Aya, said that he was not aware of the death of the farmer but promised to find out and get back to our correspondent.

He, however, had not done so as of the time of filing this report.