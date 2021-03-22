JUST IN: Abductors of Ogun community leader demand N100m ransom

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Abductors of a community leader in Imope town, Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Tajudeen Omotayo, have demanded a ransom of N100 million for his release.

Gunmen, had on Saturday, abducted Omotayo while his way back from a meeting in Ijebu-Ode.

Omotayo was reportedly accosted at Oke-Eri area of Imope, pulled out his vehicle and taken away to an unknown destination, leaving his vehicle on the Ijebu-Ode-Oru-Ibadan road.

However, New Telegraph learnt Monday that, the kidnappers have reached out to the family of the victim, demanding a sum of N200 million as ransom for his release.

A source in Imope town who pleaded anonymity told New Telegraph that, after so much pleas by the family, the abductors reduced the ransom to N100 million.

The source said: “The abductors have reached out to the family and demanded N200 million. But, as at today, they are, insisting on N100 million as ransom.”

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed that the abductors have demanded a ransom from the family of the victim.

