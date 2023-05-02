Politics Top Stories

JUST-IN: Abia Assembly Impeach Speaker

Author Boma Achenimie

Barely 27 days to the expiration of the ninth State House of Assembly tenure across the states, the Abia State House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached hisSpeaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji.

New Telegraph gathered that the impeachment was carried out by 18 out of 27 members of the Assembly who sat at an undisclosed location.

Although specifics of the impeachment are still hazy, a ranking House member from the Abia North Senatorial District who asked to remain unnamed confirmed the lawmakers’ action to our correspondent.

According to information obtained, the PDP’s Chukwudi Apugo, who represents Umuahia-East, and Okey Igwe, who represents the Umunneochi seat, both moved the resolution for impeachment.

In the February 25 National Assembly election, Orji, who was running for the Umuahia Central State Constituency, was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency.

The Labour Party’s Obi Aguocha defeated Theodore Orji’s son in the election.

However, as of the time this report was filled out, members of the Nigerian Police Force had seized control of the Abia State House of Assembly’s front gate.

