News

JUST IN: Abuja High Court delays judgement on Ayade’s defection

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Judgment on the defection of Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) has been put on hold.

The matter is holding at a Federal High Court in Abuja presided by Justice Taiwo Oladipupo Taiwo.

Justice Taiwo put the Judgement on hold following a letter by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), counsel to the governor.

Ozekhome drew the attention of the court to a judgment by a Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu.

As at the time of this report, legal fireworks are ongoing by lawyers in the defection suit as the judge had ordered Ozekhome to make a case for Ayade while the lawyer to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will follow.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Black Saturday: Fire kills 10 newborn babies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ten newborn babies died on Saturday in a fire at a state-run hospital in western India, officials said. There were 17 infants in the unit for sick newborn babies when the fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday at the Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra state. Seven infants died due to […]
News

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022: National Youth Council President, Amb. Sukubo felicitates with Nigerians in the New Year, 2022.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo has felicitated with Nigerians for successfully and peacefully crossing over into new year celebration. Amb Sukubo in a statement issued and signed on behalf of the youth body commended Nigerians, particularly the youth for their commitment and resilience towards national unity […]
News

2023: Yiaga Africa empowers youths

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa and the Not Too Young To Run Movement have empowered youths on how to win elections. The groups advised youths that the only way to win an election is to participate in the process. Speaking at The Convergence 3.0 in Lagos yesterday, the Convener of Not Too […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica