JUST IN: Abuja High Court delays judgement on Ayade’s defection

Judgment on the defection of Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) has been put on hold.

The matter is holding at a Federal High Court in Abuja presided by Justice Taiwo Oladipupo Taiwo.

Justice Taiwo put the Judgement on hold following a letter by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), counsel to the governor.

Ozekhome drew the attention of the court to a judgment by a Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu.

As at the time of this report, legal fireworks are ongoing by lawyers in the defection suit as the judge had ordered Ozekhome to make a case for Ayade while the lawyer to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will follow.

