JUST IN: Abuja-Kaduna train resumes operation

The Board and Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation has announced the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

The Abuja-Kaduna train had derailed at the Kubwa station last week which led to the suspension of operations on the rail line.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Director, Operations, NRC, Niyi Alli, on Monday.

The statement read: “Subsequently, the service will resume on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, with the following daily schedule; KA2 departs Rigasa at 7am; AK1 departs Idu at 10am; KA4 departs Rigasa at 1pm while AK3 departs Idu at 4pm.

“However on Wednesday only KA2 will depart Rigasa at 7am and AK 3 will depart Idu at 4pm.

“The Corporation once again regrets any inconvenience our esteemed passengers may have experienced as a result of the temporary suspension of the service.”

