Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Accident causes gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An early morning Saturday accident has caused a massive gridlock along the ever busy Lagos Ibadan Expressway.
The accident, involving two vehicles, a truck loaded with flour and a commercial vehicle, happened near Enyo Oil, by Kara, inward Ibadan.
Although the collision ignited a fire, it was learnt that no live was lost even though some occupants of the bus sustained injuries
First responders are on the scene and have put out the fire, while LASEMA brought their tow truck to remove the vehicles from the road.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Presidential Task Team: 80% of Apapa’s restoration expected by December, 2020

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Concerned by the lingering transportation challenges on Tin-Can-Mile 2 axis of Apapa, the Executive Vice Chairman, Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa environ, Comrade Kayode Opeifa has said that most of the issues responsible for the slow movement into the port will be resolved by December, 2020. The Task Team […]
Metro & Crime

Man shoots two teenagers dead after they asked how tall he was

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two teenage boys were shot to death after asking the suspect how tall he was when they were buying candy from a store. The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday June 20 after three teenage boys went to a store in South Chicago to buy some candy and ended up having a […]
Metro & Crime

Tackle insecurity head-on in 2021, Wale Oke tells Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

National Deputy President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle head-on, the issue of insecurity and other areas of concern in the country in the New year. Wale Oke, through his Media Office, deplored the increasing cases of kidnapping, banditry and other security issues leading […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica