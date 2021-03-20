JUST IN: Accident causes gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

An early morning Saturday accident has caused a massive gridlock along the ever busy Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, involving two vehicles, a truck loaded with flour and a commercial vehicle, happened near Enyo Oil, by Kara, inward Ibadan.

Although the collision ignited a fire, it was learnt that no live was lost even though some occupants of the bus sustained injuries

First responders are on the scene and have put out the fire, while LASEMA brought their tow truck to remove the vehicles from the road.

