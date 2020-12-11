Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Accident killed 16 travellers on Abuja-Kaduna highway, not gunmen – Police

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Police Command in Kaduna State has debunked the story making the rounds that gunmen killed 16 travellers on the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Tuesday.
Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, in a statement said that the incident that happened on Tuesday, December 8, was a lone accident on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway involving a commercial bus conveying 19 passengers from Kano to Abuja
He explained that the driver lost control at a point at Rigachukun, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State and the bus summersaulted killing nine of the passengers while the 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.
He said the victims were rushed to a hospital at Kakuri, Kaduna State, where seven other victims gave up the ghost, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
“The remaining three victims are still undergoing treatment.
“We implore the general public to discontinue the attribution of this painful loss of lives to banditry,’’ he stated.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

N673m fraud: EFCC gets ultimatum to close case against Ikuforiji

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to close its case against a former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji and his aide, Oyebode Atoyebi, by October 14. Both men were currently standing trial before the court on […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Group introduces technology to trace kidnappers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

Following incessant kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country, a group of Information Communications Technology experts on Wednesday introduced devices that can help in tracing victims. One of the experts, Tony Nwulu disclosed this in Abuja during the public presentation of PrimeAlert Lifesaver security and safety equipment. Nwulu, who […]
Metro & Crime

BUA donates three ambulances, 50,000 facemasks to Gombe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

BUA Group has donated three fully-equipped ambulances and 50,000 reusable facemasks to Gombe State government. This came after the company donated 50,000 facemasks and three ambulances to Bauchi State. The items were presented to Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State, by the Director, Government Relations, BUA Group, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong. He said BUA was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: