JUST IN: Accord Presidential Candidate, Prof Imumolen, Meets Obasanjo In Abeokuta

Presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Professor Christoper Imumolen has met with former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The meeting is believed to be a consolidation visit considering that it is not the first time the young presidential hopeful is visiting the former president.

During the visit, the people’s Prof. was seen at some point on his knees, with head bowed, hands holding that of Baba.

Professor Imumolen who had at other times visited critical stakeholders and elder statesmen did not just leave Baba as Obasanjo is fondly called without showing that he and other well-meaning Nigerians are appreciative of the labours of the founding heroes of Nigeria, living and dead, thus he presented a plaque with the inscription ‘ the labours of our heroes past – shall never be in vain’, to Baba Obasanjo.

Speaking on his visit to OBJ, Prof Imumolen said; ” It is good to get prayers and counsel from leadership icons like Obasanjo whose vast experience through direct leadership encounters and experimentations can never be gainsaid.

“There is no limit to such blessing, prayers and nurture for me as I am set to use such map as a measure and energy to rewrite the leadership narrative of our dear nation, and redefine the economic fortune of the Nigerian people, with the sole aim of placing Nigeria in the comity of prosperous nations.

“Our presentation of the plaque is a mark of utmost appreciation for their great leadership sacrifices through time. I am consulting vehemently preparatory to spearheading a new leadership in Nigeria as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 2023, knowing that the road is rough and that Nigeria’s Presidency is not for the lily liver.

“I represent the long-anticipated better future, the collective ambition and expectation of the youth and the long dreamt paradigm shift, and therefore plead for the support of Nigerians come 2023 towards the realisation of an ‘All for All’ government for true national integration and development.”

 

