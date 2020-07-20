JUST IN: Acting MD NDDC slumps during Reps panel probe

The ongoing Public Hearing by the House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta has been thrown into confusion and temporarily suspended following a medical challenge suffered by the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei.

Prof Pondei was being grilled by Committee members on the way money had been spent by the Commission when he slumped and appeared to pass out.

He was revived by his officials and has been ushered out ostensibly for him to receive further medical treatment.

The Committee has subsequently urged proceedings for 30 minutes.

