JUST IN: ADC endorses Obi, LP for President 

Chris Ochayi,  Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has announced the presidential candidate of the Labour Party( LP), Peter Obi as its preferred candidate in this   Saturday’s presidential election.
National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, who made this known at an ongoing media briefing in Abuja, said his party will form a “Star Alliance” with the Labour Party to ensure their victory at the polls.
More shortly…

 

