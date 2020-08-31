JUST IN: Adeboye visits Buhari at Aso Rock

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Monday, visited the President, Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House in Abuja.

Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Monday afternoon.

“President @MBuhari receives in audience General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (@rccghq), @PastorEAAdeboye, at the State House, Abuja,” Ahmad wrote.

The purpose of Adeboye’s visit was not yet known as of the time of filing this report.

The 78-year-old cleric had earlier advised governments across the world to include religious leaders in COVID-19 committees so as to help with the spiritual aspect of the fight against the pandemic.

“I believe that the return journey to normalcy has started. The return journey to normalcy might not be very rapid or sudden; it might be gradual but it will be steady. I sincerely hope that when the battle is over, we will remember to give all the glory to God.

“We thank God for the government and the efforts made. I believe they have done creditably well because they have had to deal with a situation they have probably not dealt with before.

“I will humbly suggest as an ordinary Nigerian that may be in the future, they will include in all their committees, men of God. I am not talking about some small boys like myself but some Chief Imams, Archbishops so that they can help them with the spiritual aspects of this warfare.

“I sincerely do hope also that we will all admit that it is not our wisdom, planning or abilities that have given us whatever victory we have gotten. We need to return all the glory to God because we don’t want a relapse of this scourge,” Adeboye had said.

Like this: Like Loading...