JUST IN: Adeleke directs career heads to take over Osun LGAs

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has directed the most senior career heads across all the Local Government Council Areas, the Area Office, LCDAs and ACDAs in the state to take charge of the affairs of their respective councils with immediate effect.

The newly Inaugurated governor gave the directive in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and made available to newsmen, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Monday.

The directive, according to the statement, is in compliance with the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo that sacked the purportedly elected local government chairmen and councilors.

New Telegraph recalls that the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, had on Friday sacked all the chairmen and councillors elected into the local governments across the state.

Justice Nathaniel Emmanuel-Ayoola held that the election, conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), was in contravention of Sections 29 & 32 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had boycotted the election, held on October 15, for lack of adequate notice and approached the court to set aside the election.

Meanwhile, the APC has described the judgment as a ‘temporary setback,’ saying the party has concluded arrangements to appeal the judgement.

 

