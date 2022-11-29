Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Adeleke dissolves all non-statutory boards in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved the dissolution of all non-statutory boards in the state with immediate effect.

The directive was conveyed to heads of ministries, departments and agencies by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye.

The memo directing the MDAs to give effect to the dissolution reads as follows: “As a follow-up to the pronouncement of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, on Sunday, 27th November, 2022, all non-statutory Boards, Commissions and Parastatals including those of Tertiary Institutions (with exception of UNIOSUN) are hereby dissolved in the state forthwith.

“Consequently, all accounting officers of such Boards, Parastatals and Commissions are to take charge with immediate effect.”

 

