JUST-IN Adeleke Wins At Appeal Court

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has set aside the tribunal judgement that seeks to remove Senator Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State.

The three-man panel of Judges led by Mohammed Shuaibu overrule the decision of the Tribunal and gave its verdict to uphold Adeleke as the rightful governor of the state.

The Appeal Court, according to BBC held that the Tribunal is wrong to have concluded on overvoting based on oral witnesses as they consider information on the BVA machine and voters register.

The Court, however, said that the voters register is the foundation of any election and is also the centre of the 2023 general elections.

The Court said, the Appeal has merit and would allow it.”

It would be recalled that following the governorship polls in the state, an Election Petition Tribunal had sacked Adeleke from office, saying that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate did not score the majority of lawful votes during the July 16 governorship polls.

On Friday, the Appeal Court Panel revoked the tribunal’s order which directed that a Certificate of Return be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to his predecessor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.