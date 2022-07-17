Top Stories

JUST IN: Adeleke wins Osun governorship election

Anayo Ezugwu, reporting from Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, has been declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke beat Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with 402,979 votes to 375,077 votes.

Adeleke won in 17 local government areas including Olorunda, Ede South, Orolu, Osogbo, Odo Otin, Ifelodun, Atakumosa, and Ila, the pioneer National Chairman of the ruling APC, Bisi Akande is from Ila LGA.

Meanwhile, Oyetola won in 13 local government areas including Iwo, Ayedaade, Ife South and Ife East.

The 2022 Osun governorship election took place in all the 30 local government areas of the state with 3,763 polling units and 332 registration areas.

It will be recalled that in 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Oyetola as winner, having polled 255,505 votes against Adeleke, who had 255,023 votes at the end of a supplementary election, which held in seven polling units across four local governments amidst allegations of harassment and other forms of malpractices.

 

 

