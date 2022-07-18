News

JUST IN: Aero suspends flight services; cites high jet fuel price, forex, others

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

Wole Shadare

The signs that all is not well in the Nigerian aviation industry is manifesting as a prediction that three carriers could cease operations this year is becoming a reality as Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors has stopped scheduled passenger operations.

Aero Contractors has announced it is shutting down operations due to the impact of the challenging operating environment on its daily operations.

The airline in a statement on Monday said it would temporarily suspend its scheduled passenger services operations with effect from July 20, 2022.

The carrier is a statement that attributed the stoppage of operations to the impact of the challenging operating environment on their daily operations.

According to the management: “The decision was carefully considered and taken due to the fact that most of our aircraft are currently undergoing maintenance, resulting in their inability to offer a seamless and efficient service to our esteemed customers.

“We are working to bring these aircraft back to service in the next few weeks, so we can continue to offer our passengers the safe, efficient, and reliable services that Aero Contractors is known for, which is the hallmark of Aero Contractors Company of Nig. Ltd.”

The past few months, according to the carrier, had been very challenging for the aviation industry and the airline operators in particular, adding that with the high cost of maintenance, skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation, and forex scarcity resulting in high foreign exchange rates. These are among the major components of airline operations.

 

Reporter

