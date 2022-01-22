JUST IN: AFCON: 12 Tunisian players, head coach to miss Nigeria match

At least 12 players in the Tunisian squad and their head coach, Mondher Kabaier, have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash with Nigeria on Sunday.

Kebaier was not available for the pre-match press conference on Saturday at the Roumdje Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Tunisia’s assistant coach, Jalal Al-Qadri, addressed journalists during the press conference.

Al-Qadri confirmed that the captain of the Carthage Eagles, Wahbi Khazri, and 11 others have contracted coronavirus and will not be available for the game.

The 11 players are Aissa Laidouni, Dylan Bronn, Ghaylène Chaalali, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Mohamed Romdhane, Ali Maâloul, Ben Hmida, Aymen Dahmen Yoann Touzgha and Issam Jebali.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha is suspended for the game.

Tunisia qualified for the round of 16 after finishing as one of the four best losers in the group stage.

