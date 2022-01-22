Sports

JUST IN: AFCON: 12 Tunisian players, head coach to miss Nigeria match

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least 12 players in the Tunisian squad and their head coach, Mondher Kabaier, have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash with Nigeria on Sunday.

Kebaier was not available for the pre-match press conference on Saturday at the Roumdje Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Tunisia’s assistant coach, Jalal Al-Qadri, addressed journalists during the press conference.

Al-Qadri confirmed that the captain of the Carthage Eagles, Wahbi Khazri, and 11 others have contracted coronavirus and will not be available for the game.

The 11 players are Aissa Laidouni, Dylan Bronn, Ghaylène Chaalali, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Mohamed Romdhane, Ali Maâloul, Ben Hmida, Aymen Dahmen Yoann Touzgha and Issam Jebali.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha is suspended for the game.

Tunisia qualified for the round of 16 after finishing as one of the four best losers in the group stage.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Court orders Tiger Woods to take 137 paternity tests

Posted on Author Reporter

  The famous golf star Tiger Woods has taken another hit this morning as a state court ordered him to undergo a total of 137 paternity tests. The court’s decision comes after request formulated by 121 women who claim to have been Wood’s mistresses and to have given birth to his children. Many of the women yelled and […]
Sports

Joe Aribo may join Gerrard at Aston Villa in January

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles and Glasgow Rangers of Scotland midfielder, Joe Aribo may swell the number of Nigerians plying their trade in the English Premiership League EPL if reports coming from Scotland are anything to go by. Aribo has been tipped to join Rangers immediate past coach, Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa of England, where the football […]
Sports

EPL: Jagielka own goal gives Leeds win over Sheff Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sensational West Brom humble Chelsea Leeds United scored early in each half to beat Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United and move into the top half of the Premier League. Leeds were firmly on top at a sunny Elland Road and took an early lead as Raphinha squared for Jack Harrison to tap in his seventh goal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica