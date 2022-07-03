Sports

JUST IN: AFCON 2023 suffers postponement

Charles Ogundiya

Just like the last African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the next AFCON has suffered postponment with the 2023 competition now to take place in 2024.

It would be recalled that the 2021 AFCON took place in January 2022 after it was postponed from its initial date due to extended lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rising from their meeting, the CAF Executive Committee announced that the AFCON 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire will now be organised in from January to February, 2024.

The Executive Committee’s decision to shift the competition, billed for June and July, is due to the concerns over the rainy season in Cote d’Ivoire.

Speaking to French daily publication Le Monde last week, CAF Secretary General, Veron Mosengo-Omba, admits they are considering a change in the date due to the weather conditions.

“We are considering it; it is one of the possibilities,” he had said.

“We asked Ivorian meteorologists to report to us on rainfall history in Côte d’Ivoire in June and July, but also to share their projections with us.”

 

